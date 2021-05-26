Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ELLIS, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ellis Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellis:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 85 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 18 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 47 °F 7 to 18 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 74 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.