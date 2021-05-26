Ford expects 40% of global vehicle volume to be fully electric by 2030
Ford Motor Co. outlined its plans and expectations for electric vehicles and connected services on Wednesday, saying it expects 40% of its global vehicle volume to be fully electric by 2030. The company will boost its spending on electric vehicles to more than $30 billion by 2025, it said in a statement released ahead of an investor day, themed "Delivering Ford+" that will kick off at 9.30 a.m. Eastern time. "This is our biggest opportunity for growth and value creation since Henry Ford started to scale the Model T, and we're grabbing it with both hands," Chief Executive Jim...www.marketwatch.com