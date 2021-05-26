Cancel
John Day, OR

Weather Forecast For John Day

John Day Times
John Day Times
JOHN DAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aBtELkQ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

