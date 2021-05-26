Weather Forecast For John Day

JOHN DAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



