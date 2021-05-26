Cancel
Santa Claus, IN

Weather Forecast For Santa Claus

Posted by 
Santa Claus Voice
Santa Claus Voice
 17 days ago

SANTA CLAUS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aBtEKrh00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus, IN
ABOUT

With Santa Claus Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Santa Claus, INPosted by
Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Santa Claus area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon. Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 15707 In-545, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Santa Claus, INPosted by
Santa Claus Voice

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Santa Claus

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Claus, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.
Santa Claus, INPosted by
Santa Claus Voice

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Santa Claus. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Santa Claus, INPosted by
Santa Claus Voice

Get weather-ready — Santa Claus’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Santa Claus: Wednesday, May 19: Scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Santa Claus, INPosted by
Santa Claus Voice

This is the cheapest gas in Santa Claus right now

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) According to Santa Claus gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 1450 W Christmas Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.