Weather Forecast For Santa Claus

SANTA CLAUS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.