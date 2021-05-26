Weather Forecast For Santa Claus
SANTA CLAUS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
