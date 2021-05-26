Cancel
Marengo, IN

Marengo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Marengo Voice
Marengo Voice
 17 days ago

MARENGO, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aBtEI6F00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marengo, IN
ABOUT

With Marengo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
