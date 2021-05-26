4-Day Weather Forecast For Winona
WINONA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
