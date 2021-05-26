Cancel
Winona, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Winona

Winona News Beat
Winona News Beat
 17 days ago

WINONA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aBtEHDW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

