4-Day Weather Forecast For Winona

WINONA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



