Pound Weather Forecast

POUND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly cloudy then chance rain in the day; while chance rain then slight chance rain and snow showers during night High 52 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain and snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 57 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



