Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pound, WI

Pound Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Pound Updates
Pound Updates
 17 days ago

POUND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aBtEEZL00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy then chance rain in the day; while chance rain then slight chance rain and snow showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain and snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 57 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pound Updates

Pound Updates

Pound, WI
5
Followers
62
Post
218
Views
ABOUT

With Pound Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pound, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Frost#Chance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Pound Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(POUND, WI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pound Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.