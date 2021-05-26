Pound Weather Forecast
POUND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy then chance rain in the day; while chance rain then slight chance rain and snow showers during night
- High 52 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain and snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 57 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
