Ronda Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RONDA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
