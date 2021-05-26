Ronda Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

RONDA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 90 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 87 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 77 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



