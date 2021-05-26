Wednesday rain in La Plata: Ideas to make the most of it

(LA PLATA, MO) Wednesday is set to be rainy in La Plata, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Plata:

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.