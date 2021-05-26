Cancel
Paden City, WV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Paden City

 17 days ago

PADEN CITY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aBtE5i300

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

With Paden City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

