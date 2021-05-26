4-Day Weather Forecast For Paden City
PADEN CITY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
