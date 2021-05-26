Baudette Weather Forecast
BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 51 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 59 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
