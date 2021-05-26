Baudette Weather Forecast

BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 51 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 59 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 41 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.