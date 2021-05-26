Cancel
Baudette, MN

Baudette Weather Forecast

Baudette Daily
Baudette Daily
 17 days ago

BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGxw3_0aBtE4pK00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 51 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baudette, MN
ABOUT

With Baudette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

