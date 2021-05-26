Cancel
Crouse, NC

Crouse Weather Forecast

Crouse Bulletin
Crouse Bulletin
 17 days ago

CROUSE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJqK9_0aBtE3wb00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

