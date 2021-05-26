Crouse Weather Forecast

CROUSE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 90 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.