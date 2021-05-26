Humboldt Daily Weather Forecast
HUMBOLDT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
