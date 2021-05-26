Humboldt Daily Weather Forecast

HUMBOLDT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.