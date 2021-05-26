Cancel
Humboldt, KS

Humboldt Daily Weather Forecast

Humboldt Digest
Humboldt Digest
 17 days ago

HUMBOLDT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aBtE23s00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Humboldt Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

