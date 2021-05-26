Cancel
Salome, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Salome

Salome Times
 17 days ago

SALOME, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aBtE1B900

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Salome Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

