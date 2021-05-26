Weather Forecast For Solon Springs
SOLON SPRINGS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 51 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 60 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
