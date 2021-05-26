Cancel
Solon Springs, WI

Weather Forecast For Solon Springs

Solon Springs News Flash
Solon Springs News Flash
 17 days ago

SOLON SPRINGS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aBtDzeL00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 51 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Solon Springs, WI
