Webster, SD

Wednesday rain in Webster: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Webster Updates
 17 days ago

(WEBSTER, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Webster Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Webster:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aBtDxst00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 47 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Webster Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

