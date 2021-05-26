Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Inglis, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Inglis

Posted by 
Inglis Bulletin
Inglis Bulletin
 17 days ago

INGLIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aBtDw0A00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Inglis Bulletin

Inglis Bulletin

Inglis, FL
13
Followers
64
Post
565
Views
ABOUT

With Inglis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglis, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related