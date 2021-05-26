Daily Weather Forecast For Fosston

FOSSTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night High 55 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 62 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 23 mph



