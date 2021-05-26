Daily Weather Forecast For Fosston
FOSSTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 55 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
