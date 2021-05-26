Cancel
Fosston, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Fosston

Fosston News Beat
Fosston News Beat
 17 days ago

FOSSTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aBtDv7R00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 55 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fosston, MN
With Fosston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Fosston is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(FOSSTON, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fosston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Becker County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Mahnomen, Norman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Marshall; East Polk; Kittson; Mahnomen; Norman; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; West Becker; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA Relative humidity values will drop to between 20 and 25 percent along with southerly winds gusting up to 25 mph across western Minnesota this afternoon. Given the extremely dry fuels, near critical fire weather conditions are expected for the afternoon and early evening hours. Any fire that does develop has the potential to quickly spread.