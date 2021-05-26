Cancel
Seagraves Daily Weather Forecast

Seagraves Bulletin
 17 days ago

SEAGRAVES, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aBtDuEi00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Special Weather Statement issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gaines SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN GAINES COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Seagraves Airport, or 9 miles east of Seagraves, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Loop. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.
Flood Advisory issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gaines The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Gaines County in western Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 751 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Seminole, Seagraves, Gaines County Airport, Seagraves Airport, Gaines County Park, Paynes Corner, Loop, McKenzie Lake and Higginbotham. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gaines The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Gaines County in western Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gaines County Airport, or 8 miles south of Seminole, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Seminole, Seagraves, Seagraves Airport, Gaines County Airport, Loop and Gaines County Park. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gaines FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR CENTRAL GAINES COUNTY At 1020 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding along US 385 south of Seagraves. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Light rain continues across the area and most flooding should subside shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Seminole, Seagraves, Gaines County Airport, Seagraves Airport, Gaines County Park, Paynes Corner and Loop. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK NORTHEASTERN ECTOR...EASTERN ANDREWS...NORTHERN MIDLAND...EASTERN GAINES...WESTERN BORDEN...WESTERN HOWARD...MARTIN AND DAWSON COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 933 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Welch to near Midland. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Midland, Lamesa, Ackerly, Greenwood, Stanton, Lomax, Lenorah, Welch, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Los Ybanez, Patricia, Arvana, Hancock, Midland Airpark, McKenzie Lake, Knott, Vealmoor, Stanton Municipal Aiport, Tarzan and Sparenberg. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 135 and 173. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.