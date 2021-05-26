Seagraves Daily Weather Forecast
SEAGRAVES, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.