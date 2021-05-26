Seagraves Daily Weather Forecast

SEAGRAVES, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 93 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



