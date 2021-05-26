Cancel
Canaan, CT

Wednesday rain in Canaan: Ideas to make the most of it

Canaan Today
(CANAAN, CT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Canaan Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canaan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aBtDtLz00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Isolated rain showers then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

