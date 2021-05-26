Carrington Daily Weather Forecast
CARRINGTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then widespread frost during night
- High 54 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.