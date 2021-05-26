Cancel
Carrington, ND

Carrington Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Carrington Digest
Carrington Digest
 17 days ago

CARRINGTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anWcn_0aBtDsTG00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then widespread frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Carrington, ND
ABOUT

With Carrington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

