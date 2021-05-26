Weather Forecast For Conway
CONWAY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.