Lame Deer, MT

Wednesday set for rain in Lame Deer — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
 17 days ago

(LAME DEER, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lame Deer Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lame Deer:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0aBtDpp500

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance light rain during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lame Deer Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
