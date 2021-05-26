Forsyth Daily Weather Forecast
FORSYTH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely during night
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- 6 to 17 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
