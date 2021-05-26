Keenesburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KEENESBURG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
