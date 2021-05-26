Cancel
Keenesburg, CO

Keenesburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Keenesburg Updates
 17 days ago

KEENESBURG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aBtDkeg00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Keenesburg, CO
ABOUT

With Keenesburg Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

