Technology is not about replacing the human experience. It is about making the human experience more accessible to all. This is particularly true within the educational space and for learners who opt for a non-traditional path. When courses are designed with online learners top of mind, they become engaging, immersive opportunities for knowledge and growth, not just recorded lectures. The ability to learn and prepare for a meaningful career shouldn’t be restricted by location or time when technology can empower online learners to engage when their schedule and situation permits, creating a learning experience that is personalized and unique.