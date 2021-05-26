Big Timber Weather Forecast
BIG TIMBER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance light rain during night
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.