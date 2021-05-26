Jump on Malta’s rainy forecast today
(MALTA, MT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Malta, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Malta:
Wednesday, May 26
Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.