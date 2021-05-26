Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malta, MT

Jump on Malta’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Malta Digest
Malta Digest
 17 days ago

(MALTA, MT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Malta, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Malta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aBtDfF300

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Malta Digest

Malta Digest

Malta, MT
3
Followers
35
Post
166
Views
ABOUT

With Malta Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malta, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Night Time#Sunbreak#Nws Data#Mt#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Today#Nearby Hikes#Planning#Streaming#Stable Personal Finances#Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Malta, MTPosted by
Malta Digest

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Malta

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Malta: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Rain showers in the day; while rain showers then sleet during night; Friday, May 21: Sleet likely then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then chance snow showers during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance Rain Showers;
Malta, MTPosted by
Malta Digest

Get weather-ready — Malta’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Malta: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Rain showers in the day; while rain showers then rain and snow showers during night; Friday, May 21: Rain showers in the day; while rain and snow showers likely during night;
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Phillips County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 134 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity values, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 134. * TIMING...Mainly Monday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts will spread rapidly and become difficult to contain.