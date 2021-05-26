Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheryl Strayed

To the Lost Woman Trying to Find Her Way Home

By Kathy Parker
psiloveyou.xyz
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavigating the journey back to ourselves. “What if I forgave myself? I thought. What if I forgave myself even though I’d done something I shouldn’t have? What if I was a liar and a cheat and there was no excuse for what I’d done other than because it was what I wanted and needed to do? What if I was sorry, but if I could go back in time I wouldn’t do anything differently than I had done? What if I’d actually wanted to fuck every one of those men? What if heroin taught me something? What if yes was the right answer instead of no? What if what made me do all those things everyone thought I shouldn’t have done was what also had got me here? What if I was never redeemed? What if I already was?” — Cheryl Strayed, Wild.

psiloveyou.xyz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lost Time#The Long Way Home#Work From Home#Family Time#Bed Time#Dear Woman#Men#Bitter Tears#Grief#Solitude#Beautiful Humanness#Heroin#Wild#Stillness#Skin#Pine Trees#Sea Breeze#Mountaintops#Dust Blown Paths#Warm Summer Air
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Strayed
Related
Petslive5news.com

Woman tries to return items taken by her pet cat

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN/CBS News) - Over the past few months, Kate Felmet noticed her cat Esme really ramped up the number of masks, cloth and gloves she’s taking from a nearby park and some neighbors’ garages. So many, in fact, Felmet made a sign letting the neighborhood know her cat...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Shattered mother-of-four reveals horror moment she had to let go of her little girl's hand after the family's car crashed into the murky water of a dam - before learning two of her kids didn't make it out alive

A shattered mother-of-four has relieved the horror moment she was forced to let go of her little girl's hand after their car ploughed into a murky dam. Mel Martin, 33, her then-fiancé Dylan Wadley, 23, and their four children were on their way home to Pratten in Queensland when their LandRover crashed through a guard rail on November 22 last year.
Interior Designhooversun.com

Chace Lake woman tries to take hard work out of home decorating

Anna Davidson considers herself more of an entrepreneur than a designer. With a background in ministry, the Chace Lake resident spent six years working at a church, where part of her job was to make the environment less intimidating and more welcoming. She was also part of a major renovation project there.
Relationshipsgreatermidland.org

New Foster Mom is Finding Her Way

Imagine a few weeks into the lockdown of spring 2020, you suddenly gain custody of two children and are now a single parent. Calling it ‘overwhelming’ barely captures the stress of the situation for new foster parent Stephanie Loomis, a customer service representative with Dow. “I was handed a four-month-old...
Wareham, MASouth Coast Today

Lucky little owl finds its way home with lots of help in Wareham

WAREHAM – That’s one lucky little owl. It’s luck didn’t start out great, though. Somehow it appeared to have fallen from its nest. The Wareham Dept. of Natural Resources notes in a Facebook post that the young screech owl was discovered by a good Samaritan and good Samaritan doggie on the side of an Onset road, unable to fly, Wednesday evening, June 9.
WorldInternational Business Times

'Dead' Woman Turns Up At Her Home Days After Her Final Rites

The elderly woman was moved to another ward without her husband's knowledge. Her husband was then told by hospital authorities that she died of COVID-19 He identified "her body" in the morgue and the family performed final rites. A 75-year-old woman who was “declared dead” due to COVID-19 and “cremated”...
Relationshipsdearborn.org

An American woman finds her ring after losing it since 1975

Mary Beardsley from Michigan lost their ring in 1975, when Mary was a high school student, and she tried to find it, but she couldn’t. By chance, Mary was able to find the ring nearly 46 years after its loss, through a message she read on Facebook. Mary was shocked...
Behind Viral Videosthespruce.com

TikTok's 10 Best Laundry Hacks You Need to Try—Including Finding Long Lost Socks

There’s the world of cleaning TikTok, and then within that, there’s a sub-world of laundry TikTok. While cleaning TikTok is mostly full of videos that are simply satisfying to watch, laundry TikTok is basically just a series of facepalms—in a good way. One after another, the videos either invoke a massive, “DUH, why didn’t I think of that?!” or are so ingenious that you almost want to dive into the laundry pile and test them out ASAP.
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Wife with Sweat-Smelling Hubby

Dear Annie: You printed a letter from "Wondering," who asked why older men smell bad, don't change their clothes and live in filthy homes. You mentioned it could be the lack of a female presence -- someone who used to take care of these things. My husband suddenly had this...
Tybee Island, GAWJCL

Tybee treasure hunter helps woman find lost engagement ring

A treasure hunter on Tybee Island helped a woman find her lost engagement ring on Sunday. According to Tybee Island lifeguards, a woman was packing up her stuff for the day when she realized her engagement ring was missing. In a Facebook post, Tybee Island lifeguards explained that a friend...
countryliving.com

The one room your dog should not be left alone in, according to a new study

Dogs feel most unsettled when left home alone in the bedroom, with new research discovering it increases their heart rate by a whopping 47.2%. With the gradual easing of lockdown seeing many of us return to work, a study by comparethemarket.com found that over a third of dogs (36%) will be left home alone 3.5 days per week — equating to over 5.7 hours per day. While we are itching for 'normal' life to resume, our furry friends could struggle to adjust.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Wife and Her Husband Decided to Play a Game with Each Other

A wife suggests to her husband that they both play a game. The man agrees, not knowing that the wife has the game rigged from the get-go, putting her at an advantage over him. Sometimes, when people make suggestions about things, it is perhaps because they have an unfair advantage or knowledge about it that the other party is not privy to hence putting the other at a disadvantage.
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Cat Went to Heaven after Being Good All His Life

A cat who went to heaven after being good all his life was asked by God what it wanted to live comfortably up in heaven. A cat passed away after a long life of being a perfect pet and went to heaven. At the Pearly Gates, God asked the cat, "If you could have anything in the world to make you happy, what would it be?"