Top 10 NJ Arts Events of the Week: Gary U.S. Bonds, Stone Pony and Osprey reopenings, more

This weekend marks the return of the Sarasota Music Festival, or at least part of it. Leaders have put together a series of four concerts and one lecture after coronavirus forced the cancellation of the traditional three-week training program for young, pre-professional musicians. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, violinist Angelo Xiang Yu, will join his fiancee, pianist Feng Niu to perform Mozart’s Violin Sonata No. 18 in G Major, Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Major and Benjamin Britten’s Suite for Violin and Piano. Tickets are $40 for a limited number of live, in-person seats in Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. At 4 p.m., festival director Jeffrey Kahane will lead a discussion on “The Romantic Revolution” about the period from 1797 to 1813 and the friendships and rivalries among a number of composers. At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kahane, a pianist, will join cellist Clive Greensmith for a concert of Brahms works. All concerts will be available for home streaming June 24-July 24. For more information: 941-953-3434; sarasotaorchestra.org.