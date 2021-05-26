Top 10 NJ Arts Events of the Week: Gary U.S. Bonds, Stone Pony and Osprey reopenings, more
Here is a roundup of arts events taking place around the state, through June 2. • Gary U.S. Bonds will sing classic-rock hits such as “New Orleans” and “Quarter to Three,” and much more, at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como, May 28 at 6 p.m., with the Eddie Testa Band opening. Bar Anticipation will also present at “Roadhouse Rockers After Party” that night at 9:30, with Testa, Big Daddy, JoBonanno, Joe Bellia, Muddy Shews and others.www.njarts.net