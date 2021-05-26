Weather Forecast For Holyoke
HOLYOKE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
