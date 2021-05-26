Weather Forecast For Chamberlain
CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
