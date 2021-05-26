Weather Forecast For Chamberlain

CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night High 70 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 40 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 61 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



