Coding & Programming

Python's Data Classes Are Underrated

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin the world of computer programming, there are a lot of techniques programmers utilize in order to save time. Time is always an issue in the software engineering world, and deadlines can be quite difficult to hit. As a result, techniques that save time are quite popular, and more importantly, very useful. Although Python might be a fast language to write, there are some ways that the process of writing Python can be expedited and become even quicker. That in mind, allow me to introduce you to a Pythonic programming concept and object:

ComputersTechRepublic

Jump-start your data science career by learning Python, MATLAB and more

This seven-course training will show you what it takes to perform data analysis and visualization in order to help kick-start your lucrative career as a data scientist. There's a reason why data scientist is considered one of the hottest jobs in the 21st century--data is rendered useless without careful analysis, which only professionals can do. If you want to equip yourself with the skills to analyze and visualize data, the Dynamic Data Scientist Bundle Ft. Power BI, Python and MATLAB bundle will show you the ropes.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How To Use Python’s New Match Statement

A quick look at Python’s new match statement and how it can be used. Python 3.10 has been out for a little bit now, and has brought about a few new extra features. As with many of the releases, many of the changes to the language are not too significant and are not breaking. To be clear, this is not breaking in the traditional sense, where old code will be broken, but it is to say that code using the syntax in the future cannot use an older version of Python.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Python Dictionary Can Be Improved

As long as we use Python, the dictionary is a data structure that we almost can’t avoid using. I would say that the Python dictionary is already good enough in terms of flexibility. After all, the Python language itself is famous for being dynamic. However, if you also use JavaScript...
Coding & Programmingai-summary.com

Summary: Best Python Libraries For data science In 2021

Python has applications in hacking, computer vision, data visualisation, 3D Machine Learning, robotics, and is a favourite of developers worldwide. Data science libraries including SciPy, Matplotlib, Pandas, Scikit-Learn and Statsmodels are built on top of NumPy. It provides fast, flexible and expressive data structures and provides features such as handling...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A 5-Step Guide for People Who Are Ready to Use Python to Actually Learn Data Science

Python beats out R, Excel, and Tableau for learning data science. I learned how to code in Python about a year and a half ago when I wanted to do a common data science task and my favorite language, R, just wasn’t up to the task. I wanted to scrape some websites and predict results from the data I gathered. (For full disclosure, I wanted to know if asking questions in my Instagram cats’ captions generated more comments. It did!)
Coding & ProgrammingCodecademy

Should I learn Python?

If you're debating on whether or not you should learn Python, the answer is probably yes. As any developer will attest, it's a great addition to almost any tech stack — and it consistently ranks highly among the most popularly used programming languages. Python's popularity stems largely from its power...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Using Function Decorators in Python

Learn how to extend the functionalities of function by using function decorators. In this article, I will talk about function decorators in Python, a topic that is not easy to grasp, but an extremely useful design pattern in Python programming. In Python, a function decorator is effectively a function wrapper.
Coding & Programminglogrocket.com

Using Kotlin data classes to eliminate Java POJO boilerplates

It always amazes me how much Kotlin is able to offer over “plain” Java, and data classes are no exception. In this post, we’ll explore how Kotlin’s data classes take all the boilerplate out of old-school POJOs, the power of built-in equals, hashcode, and copy methods, and learn easy destructuring with generated componentN helpers. Finally, we’ll check out a little gotcha when mixing inheritance with data classes.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

What’s New In Python 3.10–4 Amazing Features You Should Try

From better context managers to Switch statements — It’s gonna be a big one. With Python 3.10 currently in alpha, it’s worthy of looking at the exciting new features. Today we’ll explore the most significant four and briefly mention some minor fixes and changes. Disclaimer: Python 3.10 is not production-ready...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Building a Data Story with Python and Dash

Move from data to visualization and say more with less while adding depth to some basic designs. “Some books are to be tasted, others to be swallowed, and some few to be chewed and digested; that is, some books are to be read only in parts; others to be read, but not curiously; and some few are to be read wholly, and with diligence and attention.” ~ Sir Francis Bacon.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Finding Duplicate Images with Python

Did you ever find yourself in the situation of going through hundreds, maybe even thousands of images, only to realize that some actually look a bit “too similar”? Could they be duplicates? Then you probably checked both image resolutions, to then delete the one having the lowest. I have found...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Python Tricks: “is” or “==”

The answer behind an existential question, in python!. Have you ever gotten the warning in Pycharm that says:. Comparison with None performed with equality operators. Well, today we are going to get to the bottom of the mystery once and for all!. Be prepared, this is actually quite a deep...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Group By in Python, Not SQL

Data scientists often learn Python first before learning SQL, and therefore SQL can either be overwhelming or just a different experience that is not preferred. When there are similar functions in both SQL and Python, it is important to understand which method is best to use. Ultimately, it will go down to preference, and, if you are a Python connoisseur, it might be more beneficial to use Python to group or aggregate your data. In order to know why Python would be better to use over SQL, we will first examine how to group data in SQL. Then, we will explore how to create an example dataset, so that you can follow this Python tutorial. Lastly, and most importantly, we will go over how to group your or aggregate data in Python, which will be exampled in a Jupyter Notebook. Keep on reading if you would like to know why and how to group by in Python.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A python equivalent for R markdown

R markdown is a powerful tool for sharing insights with stakeholders. You can write snippets of R code that generate plots. This can then be compiled to a HTML or pdf file that you can share with non-technical stakeholders. This is not as straightforward in python. Yes, Jupyter notebooks are...