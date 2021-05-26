4-Day Weather Forecast For Kellogg
KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain Showers Likely
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.