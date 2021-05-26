Cancel
Canby, MN

Canby Weather Forecast

Canby Digest
Canby Digest
 17 days ago

CANBY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aBtDRpl00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then rain during night

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while light rain likely then rain showers likely during night

    • High 49 °F, low 39 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Canby, MN
Yellow Medicine County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yellow Medicine A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Boyd, or 19 miles southwest of Montevideo, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Porter and St. Leo. Accumulating small hail is occurring with this storm which may result in slick roads and difficult travel. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.