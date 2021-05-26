Canby Weather Forecast

CANBY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then rain during night High 61 °F, low 45 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Rain in the day; while light rain likely then rain showers likely during night High 49 °F, low 39 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 42 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 63 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 10 mph



