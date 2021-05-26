Canby Weather Forecast
CANBY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then rain during night
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Rain in the day; while light rain likely then rain showers likely during night
- High 49 °F, low 39 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
