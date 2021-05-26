Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(MILFORD, ME) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Milford, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Milford:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 61 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 45 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 60 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.