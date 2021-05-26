Cancel
Tracy, MN

Tracy Daily Weather Forecast

Tracy Journal
Tracy Journal
 17 days ago

TRACY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aBtDOQo00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Tracy Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

