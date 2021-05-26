Kemmerer Weather Forecast

KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 61 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 33 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.