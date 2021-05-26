Cancel
Kemmerer, WY

Kemmerer Weather Forecast

Kemmerer Today
Kemmerer Today
KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aBtDMfM00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

