Kemmerer Weather Forecast
KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
