Mcgregor, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Mcgregor

Mcgregor Daily
 17 days ago

MCGREGOR, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryFig_0aBtDJ1B00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 58 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 51 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

With Mcgregor Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

