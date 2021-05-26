Cancel
Calais, ME

Calais Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Calais Dispatch
CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyr4y_0aBtDI8S00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Calais Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

