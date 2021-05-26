Calais Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.