'Rugrats' cause havoc with smart tech in TV reboot

By Jill Serjeant
AOL Corp
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Brighter, bigger and more mischievous, television's "Rugrats" return on Thursday with a host of new toys to play with. Seventeen years after the end of the animated series that made toddlers seem smarter than their parents, ringleader Tommy Pickles, nervous Chuckie Finster and bossy Angelica Pickles now have smart technology to run rings around the hapless grown-ups who are supposed to be in charge.

