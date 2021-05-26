'Rugrats' cause havoc with smart tech in TV reboot

It’s fair to think that a lot of people that aren’t into 60s movies might never have heard of Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!, but Norman Reedus has, and he’s planning on rebooting the movie and making it into a series on AMC at some point. The movie is decidedly different in that it features three female antagonists that are out to take what they want, do what they want, and not care about the consequences. It didn’t exactly do well back in its day, but like a lot of movies that were seen as strange a little off-putting, it did manage to gain a cult following after a while, as the idea has been kept alive throughout the years by a number of fans that happen to like the old-fashioned style and aggressive nature of the movie. How well it’s bound to do when it comes to being turned into a series is hard to say, but Reedus apparently has faith in the project and is going to be pushing ahead with it at some point. Who will star in the movie and how long it might run is difficult to say since there are no concrete details about the project other than it’s going to happen. But in this day and age, it does sound like it might perform better than it did in the 60s if only because people are a little more open to strong female leads and could possibly get behind a story that sees three women striking out on their own and being unforgiving badasses that don’t mind targeting individuals when they feel the need. In a way, it feels like a more violent and controversial version of Deathproof, but without Stuntman Mike.