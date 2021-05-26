Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enterprise, OR

Wednesday sun alert in Enterprise — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Enterprise Today
Enterprise Today
 17 days ago

(ENTERPRISE, OR) A sunny Wednesday is here for Enterprise, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Enterprise:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyr4y_0aBtDGN000

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Enterprise Today

Enterprise Today

Enterprise, OR
4
Followers
43
Post
385
Views
ABOUT

With Enterprise Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enterprise, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Data#Sun#Thunderstorms#Health Data#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes#Slight Chance Showers#Risk Levels#Advice#Picnic#Snacks#Experimentation#Covid 19 Restrictions#Health Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Enterprise, ORPosted by
Enterprise Today

Enterprise weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Enterprise: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance t-storms then slight chance rain and snow showers during night;
Enterprise, ORPosted by
Enterprise Today

Get weather-ready — Enterprise’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Enterprise: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;
Enterprise, ORPosted by
Enterprise Today

Enterprise forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Enterprise: Friday, May 14: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;