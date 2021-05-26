Lisbon Weather Forecast
LISBON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 52 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
