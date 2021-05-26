Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lisbon, ND

Lisbon Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lisbon Today
Lisbon Today
 17 days ago

LISBON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aBtDFUH00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lisbon Today

Lisbon Today

Lisbon, ND
3
Followers
63
Post
331
Views
ABOUT

With Lisbon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Lisbon Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lisbon, NDPosted by
Lisbon Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LISBON, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lisbon Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Lisbon, NDPosted by
Lisbon Today

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Lisbon

(LISBON, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lisbon Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Barnes County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill AREAS OF FOG ACROSS SOUTHEAST ND Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across parts of southeast ND. The fog is highly variable and shallow, with rapid changes from a quarter mile or less visibility near the ground to clear.Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog has been slowly lifting with daytime heating and is expected to improve by 11 AM.
Barnes County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County AREAS OF FOG ACROSS EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across the region. The fog is very patchy and shallow in areas, with rapid changes from a quarter mile or less visibility near the ground to clear. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly changing visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to burn off by 9 AM CDT.