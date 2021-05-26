Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lac Du Flambeau, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Lac Du Flambeau

Posted by 
Lac Du Flambeau Post
Lac Du Flambeau Post
 17 days ago

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aBtDEbY00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 57 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain in the day; while chance rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lac Du Flambeau Post

Lac Du Flambeau Post

Lac Du Flambeau, WI
15
Followers
62
Post
572
Views
ABOUT

With Lac Du Flambeau Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lac Du Flambeau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Wi#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Frost#Chance#Du Flambeau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Florence County, WIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 05:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Vilas FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County and Northern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Florence County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 04:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood Elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon Low relative humidity values of 18 to 24 percent, combined with dry and warm conditions will lead to elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph will also add to the elevated fire weather conditions. Avoid outdoor burning today and report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Check with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources or your local fire municipalities for any burn restrictions that may be in effect. For more information on burning restrictions, visit the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website at dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html and click on the appropriate county.