Clarendon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CLARENDON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 87 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 72 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.