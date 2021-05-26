Clarendon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLARENDON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.