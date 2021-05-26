A rainy Wednesday in Belle Plaine — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(BELLE PLAINE, IA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Belle Plaine, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belle Plaine:

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night High 78 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms High 61 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.