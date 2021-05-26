Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florien, LA

Rainy forecast for Florien? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Florien News Flash
Florien News Flash
 17 days ago

(FLORIEN, LA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Florien Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Florien:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aBtD9HA00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Florien News Flash

Florien News Flash

Florien, LA
23
Followers
61
Post
534
Views
ABOUT

With Florien News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florien, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Thunderstorms#Florien Wednesday#Nws Data#Cloud#Fun#Liftoff#Attractions#The Sun#Household Tasks#Finances#Retirement Savings#Things#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Florien, LAPosted by
Florien News Flash

Get weather-ready — Florien’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Florien: Sunday, May 16: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Florien, LAPosted by
Florien News Flash

Your 4-day outlook for Florien weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Florien: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Sabine Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southern Sabine County in eastern Texas Southeastern San Augustine County in eastern Texas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 434 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen across Southern Sabine County and far Southern Sabine Parish since Sunday evening, over already saturated grounds. Additional showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop and shift northeast across the Advisory area from Southeast Texas over the next few hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hemphill, Pineland, Fairmount, Yellowpine, Columbus and McElroy. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area through 830 AM. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, De Soto, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto; Sabine SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DE SOTO...SOUTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA...EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES...SHELBY AND NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Deberry to 8 miles northwest of Joaquin to near Tenaha to 6 miles northeast of Martinsville to Melrose. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Center, Mansfield, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Tenaha, Joaquin, Melrose, Patroon, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Shelbyville, Chireno, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet and Stanley.