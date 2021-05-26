Weather Forecast For Oblong
OBLONG, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
