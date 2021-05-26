Cancel
Memphis, MO

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Memphis

Memphis Dispatch
(MEMPHIS, MO) A sunny Wednesday is here for Memphis, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Memphis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9wrr_0aBtD5kG00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

