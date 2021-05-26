Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Memphis
(MEMPHIS, MO) A sunny Wednesday is here for Memphis, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Memphis:
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
