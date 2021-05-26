Cancel
Kimball, NE

A cloudy Wednesday in Kimball today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Kimball Times
Kimball Times
 17 days ago

(KIMBALL, NE.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Kimball, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kimball:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aBtD3yo00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kimball, NE
With Kimball Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Kimball, NE
